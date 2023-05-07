Estrada went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Brewers.
Estrada went deep in the ninth inning, but his long ball had no impact on the result. He's hit safely in five straight games (8-for-19), and he's homered in each of the last two contests. The infielder is slashing an excellent .346/.399/.543 with six homers, 14 RBI, 23 runs scored, nine stolen bases and seven doubles through 32 games as a near-everyday presence in the Giants' lineup.
