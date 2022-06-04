Estrada went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 15-6 win over the Marlins.

Estrada's biggest contribution Friday was a two-run homer in the fifth inning. The second baseman's playing time has been slipping, but late scratches Thursday and Friday have allowed him to stay in the lineup. He's still slashing a solid .277/.316/.399 with three homers, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored and six stolen bases through 187 plate appearances. Estrada has multiple hits in three of his last five contests.