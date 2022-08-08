Estrada (concussion) went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 6-4 win Sunday in Oakland.
In his first game back since suffering a concussion last Saturday, Estrada knocked a two-run homer to give the Giants a 4-1 lead in the sixth. He hit sixth and played second base. The 26-year-old has been a valuable player for San Francisco this season, filling in for Brandon Crawford at short and occasionally playing the outfield. The homer was his 10th of the year, making him one of just a handful of middle infielders with double-digit homers and stolen bases.
