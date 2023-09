Estrada went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a triple in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Estrada missed Friday's game with conjunctivitis, but he's been seeing the ball fine since he returned with two homers across his last two games. Prior to Saturday, he'd gone 20 games without a long ball. The second baseman is up to 12 homers, 20 stolen bases, 45 RBI, 56 runs scored and a .274/.319/.429 slash line over 101 contests this season.