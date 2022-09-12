Estrada went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, a stolen base and was caught stealing in a 4-2 win against the Cubs on Sunday.

Estrada stole second after reaching on a fielder's choice in the second inning, singled home a run and was caught stealing in the fourth and connected on a go-ahead solo shot in the seventh. The successful performance snaps a three-game hitless stretch for the 26-year-old, who's slashing .259/.317/.406 with a diverse 13 home runs, 61 runs, 55 RBI and 18 stolen bases across 121 games.