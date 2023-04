Estrada went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Cardinals.

This was the third game in a row with a steal for Estrada, who is up to eight thefts this season. The second baseman has also hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests, going 12-for-39 with six steals and nine runs scored in that span. He's posted a .326/.379/.505 slash line with four home runs, seven RBI and 19 runs scored over 103 plate appearances.