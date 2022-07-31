Estrada (head) was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday.
Estrada was struck in the head by a pitch Saturday and will be unavailable for at least the next week as he goes through the concussion protocols. Brandon Crawford (knee) was already on the injured list, so the Giants elected to acquire Dixon Machado from the Cubs to fill in at shortstop for the immediate future.
