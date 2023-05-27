Estrada (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to May 26.

Manager Gabe Kapler seemed to downplay the severity of the wrist issue Friday when he indicated Estrada could be available to pinch hit against Milwaukee. However, the injury is now being classified as a sprain, and it will sideline Estrada until at least June 6. Brett Wisely is serving as the Giants' starting second baseman again Saturday while David Villar is now back with the club to provide depth to the infield.