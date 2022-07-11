Estrada went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Sunday's 12-0 win over the Padres.

Estrada's second-inning blast was ultimately all the offense Alex Wood and the Giants would need in the win. Prior to Sunday, Estrada had gone 0-for-11 over his last four contests, which included a five-day stint on the COVID-19-related injured list. The second baseman is up to a .256/.309/.398 slash line with seven homers, 33 RBI, 42 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 73 games this season.