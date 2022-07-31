Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the help of the Giants' training staff. However, he was experiencing dizziness and trouble with his eyes after the game. As a result, he could be sidelined for a lengthy period of time. That will leave the Giants extremely shorthanded at shortstop as Brandon Crawford (knee) is also on the injured list, and Slusser reports that Donovan Walton (undisclosed) is sidelined at Triple-A Sacramento. That leaves Isan Diaz as a potential option to join the team Sunday.