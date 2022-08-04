Estrada (concussion) will likely rejoin the Giants ahead of Sunday's series finale in Oakland, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Estrada landed on the 7-day concussion injured list last weekend but will likely be cleared to return following a minimal IL stint. The 26-year-old should regain regular playing time for the Giants once he's officially activated.
More News
-
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Lands on 7-day IL•
-
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list•
-
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Exits after being hit in helmet•
-
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Steals in consecutive games•
-
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Produces three hits, steal•
-
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Records 13th steal•