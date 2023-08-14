Estrada went 3-for-5 with a double in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

Estrada led the way for the Giants with three hits but was left stranded each time. He now has five hits in his last two games and three multi-hit efforts in eight games since returning from a fractured left hand. The 27-year-old has primarily been hitting for the two or three spot in the lineup since returning to action and is now slashing .279/.333/.479 with 30 extra-base hits, 34 RBI, 47 runs, 18 steals and a 17:88 BB:K in 352 plate appearances.