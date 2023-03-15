Estrada has gone 4-for-18 across eight Cactus League games.
Interestingly, Estrada hasn't recorded a single -- he has two doubles, a triple and a home run. The 27-year-old is expected to be the Giants' Opening Day second baseman, though it's also possible he's asked to fill in at shortstop with Brandon Crawford bothered by a knee injury that disrupted his 2022 season. Estrada enjoyed a breakout by becoming a full-timer in the majors last year, slashing .260/.322/.400 with 14 home runs, 21 stolen bases, 62 RBI and 71 runs scored over 140 contests. He should be able to see similar playing time this year, and the possibility of positional versatility makes him attractive in fantasy.