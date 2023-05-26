site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-thairo-estrada-not-starting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Estrada isn't in the Giants' lineup for Friday's game against Milwaukee, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Estrada is slashing .222/.222/.333 over the past week, so he will get a day off Friday to regroup. Brett Wisely will take over for him at second base and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read