Estrada is dealing with tightness in his elbow after he was hit by a pitch during Tuesday's win over the Rockies, and he could be held out of the lineup Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Estrada remained in the game after the hit-by-pitch and finished Tuesday's contest 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. The elbow issue doesn't appear to be a serious concern, though the 26-year-old may still receive a maintenance day Wednesday.