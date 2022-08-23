site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Thairo Estrada: On bench Tuesday
Estrada isn't starting Tuesday's game in Detroit, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Wilmer Flores will play second base while Estrada, with his .647 OPS in his last 10 games, takes a seat.
