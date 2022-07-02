site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
