Estrada went 2-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

The steal was Estrada's 19th of the season, and it was his first attempt to swipe a bag since returning from a hand injury earlier in the month. The second baseman has gone 21-for-67 (.313) over his last 16 games. He's up to a .280/.329/.434 slash line with 10 home runs, 39 RBI, 51 runs scored, 23 doubles and a triple over 86 games this season.