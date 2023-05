Estrada went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 victory over the Phillies.

Estrada broke an eighth-inning tie with a bases-loaded single. He came around to score in the inning as the Giants tacked on three runs. Estrada has cooled off after a monster April where he slashed .340/.389/.530, but the middle infielder is still producing with a .732 OPS in May. Estrada has gone six games without attempting to steal a bag, his second longest stretch of the season.