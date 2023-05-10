Estrada went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Nationals.
Estrada extended his hitting streak to seven games, a span in which he's gone 10-for-28 (.357) with two home runs and two steals. The infielder has had an enticing mix of power, speed and contact hitting throughout the early portion of the 2023 season. He's up to 10 steals, six homers and a .338/.388/.522 slash line through 34 contests.
