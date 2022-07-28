Estrada went 3-for-4 with an double, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Estrada was the only Giant to record multiple hits as the team's post-All-Star-break slump hit seven games. In that span, the infielder has hit a steady .292 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored. He's slashing .262/.315/.411 with 14 steals, nine home runs, 40 RBI and 49 runs scored in 87 contests overall. Estrada remains the everyday shortstop while Brandon Crawford (knee) is on the injured list.