Estrada went 5-for-9 with two runs and an RBI across both games of a doubleheader versus the Rockies on Saturday.

Most of Estrada's production came in Game 1, when he collected four of San Francisco's seven base knocks. The infielder added another single in the nightcap to finish his nice day at the plate. Estrada increased his batting average in September from .231 to .279 with the productive performance.