Estrada went 4-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored Saturday against Washington.
Estrada continued to produce offensively for the Giants, putting together the first four-hit game of his major-league career while driving in a trio of runs. The 25-year-old owns a .360/.429/.520 slashing line in his 28 plate appearances this season, a huge boost to a San Francisco squad that currently has multiple infielders on the injured list.
