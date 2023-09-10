Estrada went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Rockies.

Estrada opened the scoring with his first-inning homer. He reached on a fielder's choice and stole a base in the fourth, giving him 20 thefts on 25 attempts this year. The second baseman has reached 20 steals in consecutive seasons, and he's added a strong .272/.318/.417 slash line with 11 homers, 44 RBI and 55 runs scored over 100 contests in 2023.