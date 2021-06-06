The Giants recalled Estrada from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Sunday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Evan Longoria landing on the injured list Sunday with a shoulder sprain, Estrada is set for his first major-league action of 2021. The infielder, who's played a combined 61 games for the Yankees across 2019 and 2020, was hitting an impressive .381/.435/.629 with six homers at Sacramento prior to his promotion. He's not in the starting lineup Sunday, but he figures to be an option off the bench for manager Gabe Kapler.