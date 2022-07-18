Estrada went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Brewers.
Estrada heads into the All-Star break warm, going 9-for-29 (.310) in his last eight games. He singled and stole second in the seventh inning Sunday, giving him 13 steals in 15 attempts for the year. The infielder has added a .259/.310/.417 slash line with nine home runs, 36 RBI and 46 runs scored in 303 plate appearances. With Brandon Crawford (knee) likely to need more than a minimum stay on the injured list, Estrada should function as the Giants' primary shortstop in the short term.