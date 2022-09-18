Estrada went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Estrada singled, moved to second on an error, stole third and scored on a fielder's choice in the first inning. He was in the leadoff spot for just the second time this year, though he's hit everywhere but ninth at least once as once of the sturdiest Giants this season. He's hitting .280 with two home runs, three steals, four RBI and seven runs scored through 15 games in September, lifting his season slash line to .263/.321/.406 through 126 contests.