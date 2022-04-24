Estrada went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.

Estrada got aboard with a single in the Giants' fifth-inning rally. He then stole second and scored on a Curt Casali single. Estrada has provided a bit of power and speed from the bottom half of the order. He's slashing .255/.293/.400 with two home runs, nine RBI, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases while working as the primary second baseman with Tommy La Stella (Achilles) out. Estrada enters Sunday having gone 4-for-11 in his last three games.