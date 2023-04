Estrada went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

Estrada has gone 8-for-23 (.348) with four extra-base hits, two RBI and six runs scored over his last five games. His steal Tuesday was his first since April 3. The second baseman continues to see steady playing time, and he's made the most of it with a strong .333/.385/.550 slash line with three steals, three home runs, six RBI and 11 runs scored through 15 contests.