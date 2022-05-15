Estrada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Estrada started 31 of 32 games at second base to begin the season for San Francisco, but he now finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest. He has a .242/.271/.350 slash line with two home runs, 18 RBI, 21 runs and five stolen bases this season, but his time working as an everyday role may be at an end following the return of Evan Longoria (finger) from the injured list. Wilmer Flores is starting at the keystone and batting third Sunday.