site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-thairo-estrada-remains-on-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Estrada isn't starting Saturday against the Reds.
Estrada will be out of the lineup for a second straight game after he recently drew nine consecutive starts. Donovan Walton is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read