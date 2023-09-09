Estrada (illness) is starting at second base and batting second Saturday against Colorado, sSusan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Estrada was a late scratch from Friday's lineup after suffering from a case of pink eye, but it no longer seems to be a problem heading into Saturday's game. The 27-year-old is slashing just .250/.280/.292 across 25 plate appearances since Sept. 1.

