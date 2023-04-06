Estrada (calf) is back in the Giants' lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.
Estrada was sore for a bit after fouling a ball off his left calf Monday, but he's ready to roll now. The 27-year-old is at shortstop and batting eighth against Lance Lynn.
