The Giants scratched Estrada (shin) from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Estrada looked as though he was in the clear to return to the lineup coming out of Tuesday's team off day, but the Giants ultimately chose to give him another day off to recover from the foul ball he took to his left shin in Monday's 12-3 win. David Villar will shift over from the hot corner to fill in for Estrada at the keystone, while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the Giants' No. 6 hitter and starting third baseman. Estrada can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Thursday's series finale.