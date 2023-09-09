Estrada was scratched from the lineup Friday against the Rockies with conjunctivitis, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Casey Schmitt will cover second base with Wilmer Flores moving up to the No. 2 spot in the Giants' batting order. Estrada might also be in danger of missing Saturday's game as he recovers from pink eye.
