Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Estrada spent five days on the active roster and went hitless in his lone plate appearance. Caleb Baragar (elbow) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.
