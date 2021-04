The Giants acquired Estrada from the Yankees on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

San Francisco will add Estrada to its 40-man roster, but the infielder will be optioned to the Giants' alternate site as his new organization looks to get an extended evaluation of him. Estrada had appeared in 61 games for the Yankees across the past two seasons, generating a .214/.267/.348 slash line in 121 plate appearances.