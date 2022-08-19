site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Estrada is not in Friday's lineup against the Rockies.
Wilmer Flores gets the nod at the keystone while Brandon Crawford starts at shortstop. Estrada is hitting .300 with two home runs and one steal in 40 at-bats this month.
