Estrada went 2-for-5 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Rockies.

Estrada has five multi-hit efforts over his last 11 games, going 15-for-46 (.326) in that span. He's also logged three steals, two home runs and six RBI over those games. The second baseman continues to be one of the Giants' best hitters with a .277/.319/.423 slash line, 12 homers, 47 RBI, 61 runs scored and a career-high 22 steals over 108 contests.