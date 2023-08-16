Estrada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Rays.

Estrada's sixth-inning blast off Zack Littell opened the scoring. Since he returned from a hand injury Aug. 5, Estrada has gone 12-for-42 (.286) with four extra-base hits and six RBI across 10 contests. He's reclaimed a starting role at second base, though he hit ninth Tuesday, just the second time he's been at the bottom of the order. For the year, he's at a solid .274/.326/.434 slash line with 10 long balls, 37 RBI, 48 runs scored and 18 stolen bases through 80 games.