Estrada went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Estrada reached on an infield single in the second inning. He stole second base and wound up scoring on the play after a throwing error from Willson Contreras. The 27-year-old has tallied at least a hit in 10 of his last 12 games and is slashing .310/.362/.494 with four homers, seven RBI, 18 runs, six stolen bases and a 5:20 BB:K over 94 plate appearances.