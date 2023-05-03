Estrada went 2-for-3 with one run scored and one steal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Astros.

Estrada got the Giants out to a hot start as he singled, stole second and came around to score in the first inning. He was cut down trying to swipe another bag in the fourth inning. The middle infielder has been spectacular in 2023 with a .902 OPS and nine stolen bases.