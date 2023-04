Estrada went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Mets.

Estrada was the only Giant to record multiple hits in the contest. He's picked up three of his five steals over the last five games, and he's hit safely in each of those contests, going 6-for-20 (.300) in that span. The second baseman is up to .329/.378/.500 slash line with three home runs, six RBI and 15 runs scored through 20 games.