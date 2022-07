Estrada went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Cubs.

Estrada notched his second steal in as many days and his 15th in 17 attempts this year in the eighth inning. The infielder has produced six multi-hit efforts in his last 16 contests, going 18-for-57 (.316) in that span as one of the Giants' most consistent hitters. He's slashing .265/.317/.412 with nine home runs, 41 RBI, 49 runs scored, 16 doubles and a triple through 88 games this year.