Estrada went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two steals in Saturday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Estrada nabbed second base twice, both times against righty starter Drey Jameson and catcher Cooper Hummel. The second baseman has been slumping during his last eight games, slashing .185/.241/.222 with only one extra-base hit (a double) over 29 plate appearances.