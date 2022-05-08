site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Steps out of lineup
Estrada is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Estrada has started all 27 games at second base this season but will receive the day off for the series finale versus St. Louis. Mauricio Dubon will man the keystone in his place Sunday.
