Estrada went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

Estrada twice put the Giants ahead with an RBI single -- once in the first inning and again in the 10th. He's gone 11-for-40 (.275) over nine games since returning from a wrist injury earlier in June. The second baseman has provided ample power and speed (nine home runs, 15 steals) while slashing .296/.347/.485 over 251 plate appearances this season.