Estrada went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Estrada earned his second steal in as many attempts this season after drawing a ninth-inning walk. This was also his second straight hitless game. He's now slashing .227/.261/.409 with two home runs, eight RBI and 10 runs scored through 12 contests. Estrada figures to continue serving as the Giants' primary second baseman while Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is on the injured list, but the former will likely need to hit slightly better to keep the job long-term.