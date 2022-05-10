Estrada went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in an 8-5 win over Miami on Monday.

Estrada singled in the sixth inning and subsequently stole second base, and he knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The infielder came into the campaign having notched just one theft in each of his previous two seasons, but he has already stolen four bases on four attempts in 2022. Estrada has above-average speed but last reached double-digit stolen bases in the minors in 2016, so his success in that department thus far comes as a bit of a surprise.