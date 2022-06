Estrada went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a run scored in a 5-1 victory Sunday in Miami.

Estrada started the Giants' fourth-inning rally with a single. He later stole third base and came around to score on Donovan Walton's grand slam. The second baseman is 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts on the season. With a .357/.438/.500 batting line over his last 17 games, the 26-year-old has come to life at the plate after a slow start.